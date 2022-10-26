Go to the main site
    Brazil sees highest int’l tourist spending in September since 2016

    26 October 2022, 20:19

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Visitors from other countries left $416 million in Brazil in September, the Central Bank reported Monday (Oct. 24). It was the highest rate for the month since 2016, when the Olympic and Paralympic Games took place in Rio, with a recorded $446 million in revenues, Agencia Brasil reports.

    From January to September this year, spending by international visitors topped $3.6 billion, surpassing the rates recorded throughout 2021 and 2020. In 2022, January, March, and August were better than September. The peak was seen in March, when tourists from overseas spent $453 million in Brazil. In January, expenditures stood at $421 million, while August had $431 million.


    Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

