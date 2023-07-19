Brazil secures 47 medals at Paralympic Athletics World Championships

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil concluded the Paralympic Athletics World Championships in Paris, France, on a high note, securing a total of 47 medals. On the final day of the competition, the Brazilian delegation added seven more podium finishes, highlighted by the performances of Petrúcio Ferreira and Jerusa Geber, both of whom set new international records.

Petrúcio Ferreira, a two-time champion in the arm amputee category, showcased his prowess once again, winning gold in the 100m T47 event with a remarkable time of 10s37. This achievement marked his fifth medal at the World Championships and established a new competition record, Agencia Brasil reports.

In an interview with the Brazilian Paralympic Confederation, Ferreira expressed his gratitude and reflected on the significance of each accomplishment: «Every achievement feels like the first. I always remember my humble beginnings. This accomplishment holds immense value for me. Any athlete knows the dedication and challenges we face daily. It's all for a dream.»

The 100m T47 race witnessed a Brazilian double triumph, as José Alexandre Martins, making his debut in the competition, secured the silver medal with a time of 10s73. Martins had already won bronze in the 400m event earlier in this edition of the World Championships. The bronze medal went to Kevin Santos of Britain, who finished with a time of 10s85.

Jerusa Geber, another Brazilian athlete, celebrated her outstanding performance by winning the 200m T11 event in the visually impaired category with a record-breaking time of 24s63. This marked her second gold medal, following her victory in the 100m T11 event held on Thursday (13).

«Our favorite race is the 100m. We didn't expect to achieve such remarkable results in the 200m and secure the gold medal. Whenever China is in the race, it adds an extra emotional element. However, leaving the competition with two gold medals, two competition records, and being recognized as the athlete with the most medals in World Championships is simply wonderful. I can only express my gratitude,» Geber commented.

With a total of 47 medals, Brazil's national delegation outperformed the previous record set in the Dubai edition (2019), where the country won 39 medals. This achievement surpassed leader China by two medals. China claimed first place, securing two additional gold medals and three more silver medals compared to Brazil.