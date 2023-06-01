Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Brazil’s unemployment steady at 8.5% in Feb-Apr

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 June 2023, 11:22
Brazil’s unemployment steady at 8.5% in Feb-Apr Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s unemployment rate stood at 8.5 percent in the quarter ended in April. The index shows stability from the previous quarter, which ended in January (8.4%), and a shrinkage compared to the quarter ended in April 2022 (10.5%). The data were released Wednesday (May 31) by statistics bureau IBGE, Agencia Brasil reports.

The unemployed—i.e. those who looked for a job but could not find one—totaled 9.1 million people in April, stable if compared to January (9 million), and down 19.9 percent (2.3 million fewer citizens) compared to April last year.

Brazilians with a job add up to 98 million, down 0.6 percent (605 thousand fewer) against the quarter ended in January, and up 1.6 percent (1.5 million more) from April 2022.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand