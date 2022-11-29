Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Brazil’s Public Debt rises 0.46% in October to BRL 5.78 trillion

29 November 2022, 17:15
Brazil’s Public Debt rises 0.46% in October to BRL 5.78 trillion

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The rise in interest rates in the last months prevented the country’s Federal Public Debt (FPD) from falling in October, even with a high volume of fixed-rate bonds maturing, Agencia Brasil reports.

According to figures released by the National Treasury, public debt rose from BRL 5.752 trillion in September to BRL 5.778 trillion last month, up 0.46 percent.

The Treasury expects FPD to rise in the coming months. According to the Annual Financing Plan, presented at the end of January, the Federal Public Debt stock should close out 2022 between BRL 6 trillion and BRL 6.4 trillion.

By means of the public debt, the National Treasury issues public bonds to borrow money from investors and fulfill financial commitments. In exchange, it agrees to return funds after a few years, when the bond is due, with some return. The correction may follow the Selic rate (the economy’s benchmark interest rate), inflation, exchange, or come pre-fixed.


Photo: Anadolu Agency
Теги:
Related news
Default in Brazil is the highest in the last 12 years
Brazil is one of the leaders in the digitalization of public service
Severe COVID-19 cases on rise in Brazil
Read also
Kazakhstan-France sales for 9 months hit USD 2.5 bln
EDB forecasts 4.2% growth in Kazakh economy in 2023
Japan’s Oct. job availability improves for 10th straight month
China discloses tasks of Shenzhou-15 manned space mission
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases swell to 71,000 amid worries over another virus wave
110,000 children, adolescents died from AIDS-related causes last year: UNICEF
WHO recommends new name for monkeypox
Russia keeps the leads in import deliveries to Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan’s role in global movement for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation discussed in Belgium
2 Kazakhstan and Canada confirm course toward strengthening friendship and mutually beneficial coop
3 China-Belarus park Great Stone, Kazakhstan's logistic operator sign cooperation document
4 Biting frosts to engulf Kazakhstan’s east, temperature to fall to -43 °C
5 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks

News