Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Brazil’s official inflation up 0.71% in March

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 April 2023, 17:39
Brazil’s official inflation up 0.71% in March Фото: agenciabrasil.ebc

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s price index IPCA—the country’s official gauge for inflation—rose 0.71 percent in March, compared to 0.84 percent in February, Kazinform cites Agencia Brasil.

With an 8.33 percent hike, gasoline represented the greatest single impact on the March index (0.39 percentage points) and weighed heavy in the transportation group. Ethanol surged 3.20 percent. The data were released Tuesday (Apr. 11) by statistics bureau IBGE.

In the view of research analyst André Almeida, the return of federal taxes at the beginning of the month drove up gasoline and ethanol prices.

Year to date, the indicator climbed 2.09 percent, against an expansion of 4.65 percent in the previous 12 months—thus lower than the 5.60 percent seen in the 12 months prior. In March 2022, the index had grown 1.62 percent.

Defined by the National Monetary Council, the inflation target for this year sits at 3.25 percent, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points up or down. In other words, the lower limit is 1.75 percent, and the upper limit is 4.75 percent.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code