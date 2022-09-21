Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Brazil’s government invests in monkeypox research
21 September 2022, 19:14

Brazil’s government invests in monkeypox research

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation stated it will invest BRL 3 million in scientific research on monkeypox. The funding was released by the country’s national research council CNPq, Agencia Brasil reports.

Studies must be concluded within 24 months and should investigate vaccines, people’s immune status, viral antigen tests for serology, strains circulating in Brazil, and virus behavior in both wild animals and pets.

The work will be done by scientists from federal universities making up CâmaraPOX, an advisory group created to fight the virus.

Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus and transmitted by close or intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions.

Clinical pictures are usually mild and require care and observation of the lesions. The highest risk of deterioration occurs in immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant patients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant and nursing women, and children under eight years old.


Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

Related news
Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin takes part in KISS Expert Forum
Brazil: Iguaçu National Park reopened for tourists
Brazil should take solution for energy crisis to COP27, says minister
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
Canada bans purchase, sale, transfer of handguns
Annual inflation up to 9.9% in the euro area, up to 10.9% in the EU
Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington
COVID-19 incidence down, Rt transmission no. steady
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool

News

Archive