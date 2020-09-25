Brazil's famous Rio Carnival postponed due to COVID-19

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Brazil has postponed the 2021 edition of the world-famous Rio de Janeiro Carnival, as the country struggles to contain one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks.

«We came to the conclusion that the event should be postponed,» Jorge Castanheiras, president of the Independent League of Rio de Janeiro Samba Schools (LIESA), which organizes the annual event, said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

«We cannot do it in February. The samba schools do not have the time or financial and organizational resources to be ready in February.»

Authorities are yet to announce whether the traditional street parties, called blocos, will be allowed.

The carnival attracts millions of tourists from the region and the world each year.

Brazil has the second-highest tally of coronavirus-related fatalities in the world and stands third in the number of confirmed infections.

Since mid-March, the Latin American country has reported more than 4.6 million infections and nearly 140,000 deaths, according to a running tally by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

At least 4.1 million patients have recovered in the country, the data shows.



