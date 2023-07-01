Brazil’s electoral court bars Bolsonaro from re-election

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The majority of judges in Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court voted on Friday (Jun. 30) to bar former President Jair Bolsonaro from running for public office for eight years. Bolsonaro will not be allowed to compete in elections until 2030. Appeals may be filed against the decision, Agencia Brasil reports.

After four sessions, the score reached 4–1 against the former president after the vote of Judge Cármen Lúcia. The meeting continued with the reading of the votes of Judge Nunes Marques and Chief Judge Alexandre de Moraes.

Early in the sitting, Judge Cármen Lúcia declared she would follow the other court members who cast votes against Bolsonaro.

The Electoral Court is judging Bolsonaro’s conduct during a meeting with ambassadors at the Alvorada presidential palace last July in which he bashed Brazil’s electronic voting system. The assembly was challenged by the Democratic Labour Party, PDT.