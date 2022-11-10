Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons

10 November 2022, 16:37
10 November 2022, 16:37

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Brazil should have a record harvest of grains, cereals, vegetables, and oilseeds in 2023. The country’s official statistics agency IBGE estimates a production totaling 288.1 million tons—9.6 percent (25.4 million tons) more than the harvest forecast for this year (262.8 million).

The record volume is expected to be pushed by higher forecasts for soybeans (19.1%), first-crop corn (16.8%), seed cotton (2%), sorghum (5.7%), and first-crop beans (4.9%). Soybeans and corn should also see a boost in the harvested area—1.2 and 0.9 percent respectively, Agencia Brasil reports.

The survey, conducted in October this year, also estimates that 2022 should end with a growth of 3.8 percent (9.6 million tons) from last year.


Photo: Agencia Brasil
