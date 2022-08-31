Go to the main site
    Brazil resumes production of CoronaVac to immunize children

    31 August 2022 17:44

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil’s Butantan Institute has started to produce new doses of the CoronaVac vaccine. The amount ordered by the Ministry of Health—1 million doses—is expected to be delivered sometime in September.

    According to the institute, the active pharmaceutical ingredient, which is imported, arrived last week, underwent quality control, and started to be bottled, Agencia Brasil reports.

    The new batch of vaccines will be aimed at immunizing children aged three to five—the last group to be included in the national immunization program against COVID-19.

    So far, CoronaVac is the only vaccine authorized for this age group. The recommendation was made by the ministry on July 15. Since then, doses from existing stocks in the states and municipalities are being used.


    Photo: Agencia Brasil
    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
