Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Brazil resumes production of CoronaVac to immunize children
31 August 2022 17:44

Brazil resumes production of CoronaVac to immunize children

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil’s Butantan Institute has started to produce new doses of the CoronaVac vaccine. The amount ordered by the Ministry of Health—1 million doses—is expected to be delivered sometime in September.

According to the institute, the active pharmaceutical ingredient, which is imported, arrived last week, underwent quality control, and started to be bottled, Agencia Brasil reports.

The new batch of vaccines will be aimed at immunizing children aged three to five—the last group to be included in the national immunization program against COVID-19.

So far, CoronaVac is the only vaccine authorized for this age group. The recommendation was made by the ministry on July 15. Since then, doses from existing stocks in the states and municipalities are being used.


Photo: Agencia Brasil


Read also
Typhoon Noru kills 10 in Philippines
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
International tourists spent $2.7 bi in Brazil Jan–Jul
Gamaleya Research Institute reveals number of Sputnik V doses produced worldwide
Three injured in blast on market square in Germany
Hurricane Ian knocks out power in Cuba ahead of Florida landfall
996 fully vaccinated against COVID last day
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum

News

Archive