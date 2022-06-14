Brazil reports third case of monkeypox

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has registered one more case of monkeypox. On Sunday night (12), the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of Rio Grande do Sul reported a new case of the disease, Agencia Brasil reports.

The diagnosis was confirmed by Adolf Lutz Institute in São Paulo. The 51-year-old patient lives in Porto Alegre. He had traveled to Portugal and returned to Brazil on June 10.

«The patient is isolated at home, his clinical conditions are stable, and he is being monitored by the state and municipal health secretariats,» a note released by the Ministry of Health reads.

According to the ministry, all control measures have been taken immediately after the information about a suspected case of monkeypox had been released, for instance, the isolation of the patient, and tracing of his contacts, both in Brazil and on the international flight, with the support of Brazil’s national drug regulator Anvisa.

Cases in the country

Brazil has three confirmed cases so far, two in São Paulo and one in Rio Grande do Sul. Six suspected cases are under investigation. All patients remain isolated and under monitoring, the ministry reported.



