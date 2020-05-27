Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Brazil reports over 1,000 virus deaths, 16,000 cases

    27 May 2020, 18:29

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil reported over 16,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 1,000 deaths on Wednesday.According to the Health Ministry, 16,324 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 391,222.

    It said 1,039 more fatalities across the country have pushed the death toll up to 24,512.

    Brazil, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in South America, is the hardest-hit country in the world after the US.

    More than 5.59 million cases have been confirmed in 188 countries and regions since the virus emerged in China last year.

    The pandemic has killed more than 350,500 people worldwide, while 2.28 million people have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.

    Source: Anadolu Agency

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Internet World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan