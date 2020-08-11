Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Brazil reports 3 mi cases of COVID-19, 101,000 deaths

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 August 2020, 18:11
BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s Health Ministry published the figures on the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country this Sunday (Aug. 9). According to the daily survey with the data sent by state health secretariats, the ministry reported that Brazil has had 3,035,422 confirmed cases of the disease and 101,049 deaths. Recovered patients add up to 2,118,460, Agencia Brasil reports.

From Saturday to Sunday, the ministry registered 23,010 new cases and 572 deaths.

The state of São Paulo has the highest case tally since the beginning of the pandemic, with 627,126 cases and 25,114 deaths. Next come the states of Bahia (193,029, 3,953), Ceará (188,542, 7,954), and Rio de Janeiro (178,850, 14,080).

Also according to the authorities, 3,566 deaths are under investigation.


