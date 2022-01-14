Brazil receives first batch of vaccines against COVID-19 for children

Go to the main site
    14 January 2022, 11:15

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The first vaccines against COVID-19 for children aged 5 to 11 arrived in Brazil early Thursday (Jan. 13). A shipment with 1.2 million doses of Pfizer's immunizing agent was unloaded at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (São Paulo) and they will be distributed to all Brazilian states, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, Agencia Brasil reports.

    Brazil shall receive a total of 4.3 million doses of the pediatric vaccine in January, 7.2 million in February, and 8.4 million in March, totalizing almost 20 million doses, during the first quarter of 2022, a ministry´s release reads.

    Last week, the Brazilian ministry announced the inclusion of pediatric vaccines in the National Immunization Program (PNI). To be able to receive the shot, children must be accompanied by parents or guardians or present a written authorization. This age group shall receive two doses, with an interval of eight weeks.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

