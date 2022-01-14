Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Brazil receives first batch of vaccines against COVID-19 for children

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 January 2022, 11:15
Brazil receives first batch of vaccines against COVID-19 for children

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The first vaccines against COVID-19 for children aged 5 to 11 arrived in Brazil early Thursday (Jan. 13). A shipment with 1.2 million doses of Pfizer's immunizing agent was unloaded at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (São Paulo) and they will be distributed to all Brazilian states, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, Agencia Brasil reports.

Brazil shall receive a total of 4.3 million doses of the pediatric vaccine in January, 7.2 million in February, and 8.4 million in March, totalizing almost 20 million doses, during the first quarter of 2022, a ministry´s release reads.

Last week, the Brazilian ministry announced the inclusion of pediatric vaccines in the National Immunization Program (PNI). To be able to receive the shot, children must be accompanied by parents or guardians or present a written authorization. This age group shall receive two doses, with an interval of eight weeks.


Coronavirus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri