Brazil receives covid19 vaccines for children aged 6 months to 3 years

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health received October 27 the first batch of doses against covid-19 for children from 6 months to under 3 years old, Agencia Brasil reports.

With 1 million doses, the batch of immunizers, produced by Pfizer and authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), landed at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), and will be intended for children with comorbidities within the established age range.

According to the folder, the batch will undergo analysis by the National Institute for Quality Control in Health for evaluation and quality control over the next few days. The guidelines related to the application, target audience and distribution of vaccines by state should be published in a technical note from next Monday (31).


News