    Brazil projects record harvest of 293.6 million tons for 2023

    10 December 2022, 11:12

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The Brazilian harvest of grains, cereals and pulses is expected to reach 293.6 million tons in 2023, a record projection in the historical series, which started in 1975. This forecast is 1.9% higher than the one made in the first forecast, released last month. In comparison with 2022, whose harvest should be 262.7 million tons, the projected increase is 11.8%, Agencia Brasil reports.

    The data was released today (8) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

    The manager of the survey, Carlos Barradas, explains that the increase of 5.5 million tons compared to the previous forecast occurred due to the input of field information.

    «In 2022, the soybean harvest was drastically reduced due to lack of rainfall, especially in the South Region. For the 2023 crop, so far, weather conditions are favorable for crop development, which should allow for a recovery in production. The 2023 harvest should be a new record in the IBGE's historical series.»

    According to him, there should be a soybean superharvest in 2023, with 146.4 million tons, 22.5% more than what was recorded this year. For corn, the increase should be 5.1%, reaching 115.8 million tons next year.


    Photo: CNA
