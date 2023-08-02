Brazil posts record-breaking oil and natural gas production in June

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM In June, Brazil produced 4.324 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Of this total, 3.367 million were oil and 152.258 million cubic meters were natural gas—the highest ever recorded.

The figures were disclosed on Tuesday (Aug. 1) in the monthly report by national oil agency ANP.

The production of oil saw a 5.2 percent increase from May and 19 percent surge from June 2022. This represents the largest volume of oil production ever documented, surpassing the record set in January 2023, with a production of 3.274 million barrels per day, Agencia Brasil reports.

As for natural gas, output rose by 5.4 percent from the previous month and 14.6 percent from June 2022. This also sets a new record, exceeding the production level from October 2022, which stood at 149 million cubic meters per day.

The offshore fields accounted for 97.6 percent of the oil production in June and 83.2 percent of the natural gas. The fields operated by Petrobras—either independently or in partnership with other companies—accounted for 88.3 percent of the total.

The amount stemmed from 6,305 wells, with 514 located offshore and 5,791 onshore. Leading the individual production charts was the Tupi field, located in the pre-salt reserves of the Santos basin, contributing 790 thousand barrels of oil per day and 37.78 million cubic meters of natural gas per day.