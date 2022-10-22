Go to the main site
    Brazil oil output tops 4 mi barrels a day in September

    22 October 2022, 13:00

    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Brazil’s total oil and gas production in September amounted to 4.048 million barrels of oil equivalent per day—3.148 million barrels of oil per day plus a daily 143.07 million cubic meters of natural gas, as reported by national authority ANP.

    This is the second time the total output exceeds the 4 million threshold, the agency added. The first had been in January 2020, Agencia Brasil reports.

    Production in the pre-salt layer reached 3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day—74.11 percent of the national total. The Tupi field ranked first, with 887,71 thousand barrels


    Photo: Agencia Brasil
