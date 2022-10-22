Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Brazil oil output tops 4 mi barrels a day in September
22 October 2022, 13:00

Brazil oil output tops 4 mi barrels a day in September

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Brazil’s total oil and gas production in September amounted to 4.048 million barrels of oil equivalent per day—3.148 million barrels of oil per day plus a daily 143.07 million cubic meters of natural gas, as reported by national authority ANP.

This is the second time the total output exceeds the 4 million threshold, the agency added. The first had been in January 2020, Agencia Brasil reports.

Production in the pre-salt layer reached 3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day—74.11 percent of the national total. The Tupi field ranked first, with 887,71 thousand barrels



Photo: Agencia Brasil


Related news
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Nine new countries sign up for Global Offshore Wind Alliance at COP27
Read also
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
Nine new countries sign up for Global Offshore Wind Alliance at COP27
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

News

Archive