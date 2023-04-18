Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Brazil officially announces bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup

    18 April 2023, 13:28

    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) officially submitted to the International Football Federation (FIFA) on Friday, April 14, its bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup.

    The bid submission process began in late March and will conclude on April 21, Agencia Brasil reports.

    «The country's impressive sports equipment and infrastructure will ensure a stunning Women's World Cup [...]. Hosting the event is part of our agenda to boost women's soccer throughout the country—a key pillar of my administration,«declared CBF head Ednaldo Rodrigues.»

    Support

    At an event held on March 30 at the Alvorada Presidential Palace to unveil the 2023 World Cup trophy, President Lula expressed his support for Brazil's bid to host the 2027 World Cup. «It will be an extraordinary event as a means of promoting political awareness among the Brazilian people and encouraging greater female participation in all areas of society, wherever they wish, the way they wish.» The 2023 World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport World News Football
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana’s Lutsenko finishes 5th in Amstel Gold Race
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9