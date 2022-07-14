Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Brazil joins All Atlantic Declaration on sustainable development

    14 July 2022, 21:45

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil, the European Union, and six other nations that share the waters of the Atlantic Ocean signed the All Atlantic Declaration in Washington on July 13, Agencia Brasil reports.

    The protocol of intentions aims to build a «long-term alliance for sharing knowledge, infrastructure, and capabilities» to promote the sustainable development of the Atlantic Ocean through research, development, and innovation, the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation reported.

    The document was inked during the second section of the 2022 Forum on All Atlantic Ocean Research, the Ministerial Event. The first half of the forum, the Scientific Event, took place in Brasília from May 31 to June 2.

    Besides Brazil and the EU, the signatories are South Africa, Argentina, Cape Verde, Canada, the US, and Morocco. During the ceremony, the Brazilian representative, National Secretary for Research and Scientific Education Marcelo Morales said he was thrilled to be part of such an important decision.

    Morales described the move as a process with the potential to change paradigms as it gives a new lease of life to previous initiatives—like the Belém Statement, signed by Brazil in 2017 along with South Africa and the European Union.


    Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    EU World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Tokayev stresses importance of greater assistance to Afghan people under UN aegis
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to hold Regional Climate Summit in Kazakhstan
    Tokayev meets with European Council President Charles Michel
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays