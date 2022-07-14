Brazil joins All Atlantic Declaration on sustainable development

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil, the European Union, and six other nations that share the waters of the Atlantic Ocean signed the All Atlantic Declaration in Washington on July 13, Agencia Brasil reports.

The protocol of intentions aims to build a «long-term alliance for sharing knowledge, infrastructure, and capabilities» to promote the sustainable development of the Atlantic Ocean through research, development, and innovation, the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation reported.

The document was inked during the second section of the 2022 Forum on All Atlantic Ocean Research, the Ministerial Event. The first half of the forum, the Scientific Event, took place in Brasília from May 31 to June 2.

Besides Brazil and the EU, the signatories are South Africa, Argentina, Cape Verde, Canada, the US, and Morocco. During the ceremony, the Brazilian representative, National Secretary for Research and Scientific Education Marcelo Morales said he was thrilled to be part of such an important decision.

Morales described the move as a process with the potential to change paradigms as it gives a new lease of life to previous initiatives—like the Belém Statement, signed by Brazil in 2017 along with South Africa and the European Union.

