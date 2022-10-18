Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Brazil: Iguaçu National Park reopened for tourists

    18 October 2022, 19:40

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The Iguaçu National Park, which houses the Iguaçu Falls, in the state of Paraná, at the border with Argentina, is again reopened for tourists, including free access to the Devil's Throat viewpoint. The footbridge had been closed last week, due to the strong volume of water in the outflow of the Iguaçu Falls, Agencia Brasil reports.

    Last Thursday (Oct 13) a flow of 16 million 500 thousand liters of water per second was recorded, 11 times above the average, which is 1 million 500 thousand liters.

    With the reduction in the flow, the footbridge was reopened for tourists on Saturday (15).

    Besides the footbridge that gives access to the belvedere, all the other attractions are open to the public like the Macuco Safari, which includes a boat ride and a visit to the jungle, the Porto Canoas restaurant, and helicopter overflights.


    Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br
    Nature World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Brazil minister calls on parents to vaccinate children against polio
    Brazil reports smaller drop in GDP in 2020
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov