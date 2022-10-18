Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Brazil: Iguaçu National Park reopened for tourists
18 October 2022, 19:40

Brazil: Iguaçu National Park reopened for tourists

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The Iguaçu National Park, which houses the Iguaçu Falls, in the state of Paraná, at the border with Argentina, is again reopened for tourists, including free access to the Devil's Throat viewpoint. The footbridge had been closed last week, due to the strong volume of water in the outflow of the Iguaçu Falls, Agencia Brasil reports.

Last Thursday (Oct 13) a flow of 16 million 500 thousand liters of water per second was recorded, 11 times above the average, which is 1 million 500 thousand liters.

With the reduction in the flow, the footbridge was reopened for tourists on Saturday (15).

Besides the footbridge that gives access to the belvedere, all the other attractions are open to the public like the Macuco Safari, which includes a boat ride and a visit to the jungle, the Porto Canoas restaurant, and helicopter overflights.



Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br



