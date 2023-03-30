Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+6+8℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Brazil hits 700,000 deaths from COVID-19

    30 March 2023, 17:40

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday (Mar. 29) reported the 700,000th death from COVID-19 in the country. Last March 11 marks three years since WHO declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic. Since then, it has caused many impacts on the lives of survivors and those who lost beloved ones to the disease.

    In a statement, the Health Ministry stressed that vaccination is the main way to combat the health crisis and protect against severe cases and deaths caused by the disease, Agencia Brasil reports.

    «Increasing vaccination coverage against COVID-19 is a priority of the Ministry of Health, which launched the National Movement for Vaccination in late February. So far, more than 6 million bivalent booster doses have been administered. However, it is important to emphasize that priority groups should be vaccinated,» the note reads.

    People included in these priority groups can receive a bivalent booster dose against COVID-19. It protects against the original variant of the virus and against the strains that emerged later, including Omicron, the variant of concern now.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
    India’s tiger population jumps to 3,167 in 2022
    Several seriously injured after residential building collapses in Marseille
    Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming 1st Arab astronaut to perform spacewalk
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments