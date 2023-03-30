Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Brazil hits 700,000 deaths from COVID-19

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 March 2023, 17:40
Brazil hits 700,000 deaths from COVID-19 Photo: Agencia Brasil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday (Mar. 29) reported the 700,000th death from COVID-19 in the country. Last March 11 marks three years since WHO declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic. Since then, it has caused many impacts on the lives of survivors and those who lost beloved ones to the disease.

In a statement, the Health Ministry stressed that vaccination is the main way to combat the health crisis and protect against severe cases and deaths caused by the disease, Agencia Brasil reports.

«Increasing vaccination coverage against COVID-19 is a priority of the Ministry of Health, which launched the National Movement for Vaccination in late February. So far, more than 6 million bivalent booster doses have been administered. However, it is important to emphasize that priority groups should be vaccinated,» the note reads.

People included in these priority groups can receive a bivalent booster dose against COVID-19. It protects against the original variant of the virus and against the strains that emerged later, including Omicron, the variant of concern now.


Coronavirus   World News   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants