Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 467.99 eur/kzt 488.82

    rub/kzt 7.7 cny/kzt 65.06
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Brazil generates 159 thousand formal jobs in October

    30 November 2022, 14:44

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil created 159,454 formal jobs in October—the difference between 1,789,462 formal job hirings and 1,630,008 formal terminations. This year’s balance stands at 2,320,252 new workers in the formal market, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security reported today (Nov. 29), Agencia Brasil reports.

    The number of formal jobs in the country (total active labor contracts) reached 42,998,607 in October, up 0.37 percent from the previous month.

    Labor and Social Security Minister José Carlos Oliveira said the result «gives us a chance to dream» of closing out the year with more than 2.5 million jobs created.

    Last month, the balance of jobs was positive in four of the five economic activities: services, commerce, industry, and construction. Agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing, and aquaculture sectors closed jobs as a result of seasonal drivers.

    Regions

    All Brazilian regions saw a positive balance in job creation last month, with an increase in formal employment in 26 of all 27 states.

    Formal employment guarantees labor rights established by federal law, such as 30-day paid vacation, a monthly meal allowance, and the 13th salary.


    Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Brazil’s Public Debt rises 0.46% in October to BRL 5.78 trillion
    Default in Brazil is the highest in the last 12 years
    Brazil is one of the leaders in the digitalization of public service
    Severe COVID-19 cases on rise in Brazil
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan willing to increase exports of 135 commodity items to China – Kazakh PM
    2 Tokayev meets with IFRI founder Thierry de Montbrial
    3 Storm alert issued for 8 regions of Kazakhstan
    4 Paris 2024 Olympics ticketing to begin on Dec 1
    5 Russia records 4,928 daily COVID cases, 53 deaths — crisis center