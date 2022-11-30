Brazil generates 159 thousand formal jobs in October

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil created 159,454 formal jobs in October—the difference between 1,789,462 formal job hirings and 1,630,008 formal terminations. This year’s balance stands at 2,320,252 new workers in the formal market, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security reported today (Nov. 29), Agencia Brasil reports.

The number of formal jobs in the country (total active labor contracts) reached 42,998,607 in October, up 0.37 percent from the previous month.

Labor and Social Security Minister José Carlos Oliveira said the result «gives us a chance to dream» of closing out the year with more than 2.5 million jobs created.

Last month, the balance of jobs was positive in four of the five economic activities: services, commerce, industry, and construction. Agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing, and aquaculture sectors closed jobs as a result of seasonal drivers.

Regions

All Brazilian regions saw a positive balance in job creation last month, with an increase in formal employment in 26 of all 27 states.

Formal employment guarantees labor rights established by federal law, such as 30-day paid vacation, a monthly meal allowance, and the 13th salary.





Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br