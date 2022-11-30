Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Brazil generates 159 thousand formal jobs in October

30 November 2022, 14:44
Brazil generates 159 thousand formal jobs in October

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil created 159,454 formal jobs in October—the difference between 1,789,462 formal job hirings and 1,630,008 formal terminations. This year’s balance stands at 2,320,252 new workers in the formal market, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security reported today (Nov. 29), Agencia Brasil reports.

The number of formal jobs in the country (total active labor contracts) reached 42,998,607 in October, up 0.37 percent from the previous month.

Labor and Social Security Minister José Carlos Oliveira said the result «gives us a chance to dream» of closing out the year with more than 2.5 million jobs created.

Last month, the balance of jobs was positive in four of the five economic activities: services, commerce, industry, and construction. Agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing, and aquaculture sectors closed jobs as a result of seasonal drivers.

Regions

All Brazilian regions saw a positive balance in job creation last month, with an increase in formal employment in 26 of all 27 states.

Formal employment guarantees labor rights established by federal law, such as 30-day paid vacation, a monthly meal allowance, and the 13th salary.


Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

Теги:
Related news
Brazil’s Public Debt rises 0.46% in October to BRL 5.78 trillion
Default in Brazil is the highest in the last 12 years
Brazil is one of the leaders in the digitalization of public service
Read also
China’s Jiang Zemin passes away
Expo of halal products in Istanbul drew 32,000 visitors
Japan's Oct. Industrial output falls 2.6% on month
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay over 60,000 amid concerns of winter surge
Iran registers zero COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours
Producer prices up 28% in Oct, down 3.3% mt-on-mt in Italy
Russia records 4,928 daily COVID cases, 53 deaths — crisis center
U.S. weekly flu hospitalizations hit record high since 2010
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan willing to increase exports of 135 commodity items to China – Kazakh PM
2 Tokayev meets with IFRI founder Thierry de Montbrial
3 Kazakhstan-France sales for 9 months hit USD 2.5 bln
4 Kazakh President greeted in solemn ceremony in Paris
5 TPP accident in Ekibastuz: Heating points opened in schools and entertainment centers

News