Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-6-8℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Brazil generates 135,000 new jobs in November

    30 December 2022, 20:43

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil created 135,495 formal jobs in November, according to the Monthly Formal Employment Statistics of the General Cadastre for Employed and Unemployed (New Caged), released on Wednesday (28) in Brasilia, Agencia Brasil reports.

    The positive result in November is the result of 1.748 million hirings, compared to 1.612 million layoffs. In the year to November, the balance is 2.466 million formal jobs created.

    The economic activity group that generated the most job openings in November was commerce: 105,969 new jobs. In services, 92,213 jobs were created. There was a drop, however, in industry, which lost 25,707 jobs due to negative pressure from the sugar and ethanol sector, according to the Ministry of Labor and Employment.


    Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br
    World News Employment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Brazilian government declares three-day mourning over Pele’s death
    Sugarcane crop to reach 598 million tons in Brazil
    Use of solar energy grows in Brazil
    Summer starts in Brazil amid heavy rain alerts
    Popular
    1 Fog, ground blizzard and high wind in store for Kazakhstan Dec 30
    2 December 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakhstan confirms 211 more COVID cases
    4 December 30. Today's Birthdays
    5 Kazakh Justice Minister relieved of his duties