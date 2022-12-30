Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Brazil generates 135,000 new jobs in November

30 December 2022, 20:43
BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil created 135,495 formal jobs in November, according to the Monthly Formal Employment Statistics of the General Cadastre for Employed and Unemployed (New Caged), released on Wednesday (28) in Brasilia, Agencia Brasil reports.

The positive result in November is the result of 1.748 million hirings, compared to 1.612 million layoffs. In the year to November, the balance is 2.466 million formal jobs created.

The economic activity group that generated the most job openings in November was commerce: 105,969 new jobs. In services, 92,213 jobs were created. There was a drop, however, in industry, which lost 25,707 jobs due to negative pressure from the sugar and ethanol sector, according to the Ministry of Labor and Employment.


Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

