Brazil GDP up 1.9% in first quarter of 2023

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Brazil’s gross domestic product (GDP) went up 1.9 percent in the first quarter of this year, compared to the last three months of last year.

In this period, it totaled BRL 2.6 trillion, government´s statistic agency IBGE reported on Thursday (Jun. 1), Agencia Brasil reports.

Compared to the first quarter of last year, the GDP is up 4 percent. In the 12-month period, the surge stood at 3.3 percent.