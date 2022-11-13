Brazil expands agricultural storage capacity by 3%

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Brazil´s agricultural storage capacity reached 188.8 million tons in the first half of the year, a 3 percent growth compared to the second half of 2021. The data was released this week by the government´s statistic agency IBGE.

In the first half of this year, there were 8,378 establishments for the storage of agricultural products in the country. This number represents a growth of 2.2 percent in relation to the existing storage capacity in the second half of 2021, the survey reads, Agencia Brasil reports.

Silos predominate in Brazil, with a capacity of 96.1 million tons, followed by grain warehouses, with 70 million tons, and conventional, structural, and inflatable warehouses, with 22.6 million tons.

Among the Brazilian states, Rio Grande do Sul has the largest number of establishments (2,183), while Mato Grosso has the largest storage capacity (46.9 million tons).

The total amount of products stored at the end of the first semester reached 65.5 million tons, a 10.5 percent increase compared to the 59.2 million tons stored at the end of the first semester of 2021.

Regarding the five main agricultural products stored in storage units, which represent 95.8 percent of the total, the largest volumes are soybeans (35.3 million tons), corn (19.3 million), rice (5.1 million), wheat (2.3 million), and coffee (800 thousand).





Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com