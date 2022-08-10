Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Brazil economy sees 0.68% deflation in July
10 August 2022 18:17

Brazil economy sees 0.68% deflation in July

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s Broad Consumer Price Index, or IPCA, closed out the month of July with 0.68 percent deflation, the lowest rate since the beginning of this time series, in 1980. In June, inflation climbed 0.67 percent. Year to date, the official inflation stands at 4.77 percent and 10.07 percent in 12 months. The figures were released yesterday (Aug 9) by official statistics institute IBGE, Agencia Brasil reports.

The index was pulled by the decline in the price of electricity and particularly fuel, IBGE Manager Pedro Kislanov noted. Gasoline sank 15.48 percent, ethanol was down 11.38 percent, and compressed natural gas was 5.67 percent cheaper.

«On July 20, Petrobras announced a 20-cent reduction in the average price of fuel sold to distributors. We also had Complementary Law 194/22, sanctioned in late June, which reduced the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuel, electricity, and communications,» said Kislanov.

He explained that the fuel reduction resulted in a 4.51 percent drop in transportation and was also reflected in housing, down 1.05 percent, with a 5.78 percent reduction in the electricity bill. These were the only two groups with negative variations in the month.

In addition to the reduction in the ICMS rate on electricity services, the national electricity authority ANEEL approved the so-called Extraordinary Tariff Revisions for ten distributors, reducing tariffs as of July 13.


Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br



Related news
Women make up 53% of voters in Brazil
Sewage collection lacking in 1.9 thousand Brazil cities
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Read also
Russia records 23,771 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since March 26 — crisis center
Amber extreme heat alert as UK braces for sizzling 4 days
UAE announces 889 new COVID-19 cases, 816 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases jump to 4-month high, deaths tallied at 50
99 pct of monkeypox cases in U.S. occur in men: research
Türkiye's 4th drill ship off to Mediterranean for hydrocarbon exploration
Japan PM reshuffles his Cabinet, taps new defense, industry ministers
ANSA: Italy starts monkeypox vaccinations
Popular
1 Kazakhstan reports 1,650 new COVID cases in 24h
2 Rains to batter Kazakhstan
3 Japan population falls at record pace to 125.93 mln with births low
4 Kazakhstan’s GM Abdumalik claims bronze at 44th Chess Olympiad in India
5 COVID-19 kills 49 more Iranians over past 24 hours

News

Archive