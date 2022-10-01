Brazil eases boarding rules for cruise ships

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil’s sanitary authority Anvisa decided to review the rules for cruise ship travelers embarking and disembarking, in force since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision, unveiled on Thursday (Sep 29), took into account the progress in the epidemiological landscape and the vaccination both in Brazil and around the world, which brought down the number of cases and deaths linked to the disease, Agencia Brasil reports.

The constant monitoring of travelers’ health condition, with passengers and crew members tested daily, for example, will no longer be required. Mask use will only remain obligatory in certain situations—for people who have had contact with someone with a suspected or confirmed case, and in quarantines, during which all occupants must wear a mask.

The ships are still required to monitor any cases on board and to design measures for preventing and responding to COVID-19. The plan, however, will no longer be evaluated by the agency before operations begin, but during inspections. Boarding control will now accept proof of complete primary vaccination or a negative test result for COVID-19 before letting passengers and crew aboard. Prior to the change, inoculation could not be replaced by test reports.

Anvisa also lifted the ban on group events at terminals and on simultaneous operations at the same terminal. In addition, full vaccination is no longer required for terminal workers, and the 75 percent occupancy limit of the vessel was revoked.

A novelty brought on by the new resolution is that the ships from overseas will only be allowed to dock in Brazilian ports designated by the World Health Organization, so as to ensure Anvisa can send agents for inspection.

Still mandatory is providing free care for people with suspected cases on board, running tests in people with suspected cases and keeping them in isolation, and devising a COVID-19 prevention and response plan. The vessels must dedicate a minimum two percent of its cabins for isolation of confirmed and suspected cases.





Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br