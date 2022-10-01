Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Brazil eases boarding rules for cruise ships

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
1 October 2022, 13:17
Brazil eases boarding rules for cruise ships

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil’s sanitary authority Anvisa decided to review the rules for cruise ship travelers embarking and disembarking, in force since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision, unveiled on Thursday (Sep 29), took into account the progress in the epidemiological landscape and the vaccination both in Brazil and around the world, which brought down the number of cases and deaths linked to the disease, Agencia Brasil reports.

The constant monitoring of travelers’ health condition, with passengers and crew members tested daily, for example, will no longer be required. Mask use will only remain obligatory in certain situations—for people who have had contact with someone with a suspected or confirmed case, and in quarantines, during which all occupants must wear a mask.

The ships are still required to monitor any cases on board and to design measures for preventing and responding to COVID-19. The plan, however, will no longer be evaluated by the agency before operations begin, but during inspections. Boarding control will now accept proof of complete primary vaccination or a negative test result for COVID-19 before letting passengers and crew aboard. Prior to the change, inoculation could not be replaced by test reports.

Anvisa also lifted the ban on group events at terminals and on simultaneous operations at the same terminal. In addition, full vaccination is no longer required for terminal workers, and the 75 percent occupancy limit of the vessel was revoked.

A novelty brought on by the new resolution is that the ships from overseas will only be allowed to dock in Brazilian ports designated by the World Health Organization, so as to ensure Anvisa can send agents for inspection.

Still mandatory is providing free care for people with suspected cases on board, running tests in people with suspected cases and keeping them in isolation, and devising a COVID-19 prevention and response plan. The vessels must dedicate a minimum two percent of its cabins for isolation of confirmed and suspected cases.


Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

Tourism   World News   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15