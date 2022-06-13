Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Brazil confirms 2nd case of monkeypox

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 June 2022, 15:45
Brazil confirms 2nd case of monkeypox

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Brazil on Saturday confirmed its second case of monkeypox, detected in a 29-year-old man who arrived this week from Spain, Xinhua reports.

The man was put into isolation in the town of Vinhedo, as a laboratory in Spain informed him of his positive test result after he had landed in Brazil on Wednesday, according to Sao Paulo health authorities.

The first case of monkeypox in Brazil was registered on Thursday, also in Sao Paulo, in a 41-year-old man who had traveled to Spain and Portugal. He is also in isolation.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health is investigating at least eight possible cases of monkeypox in the country.

More than 1,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from 29 countries, said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing on Wednesday.


World News   Monkeypox  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named