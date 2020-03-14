Brasilian President Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - President Jair Bolsonaro’s test came out negative for the new coronavirus. The information was confirmed by the president himself on Twitter, Agencia Brasil reports.

General Augusto Heleno, the president’s head for Institutional Security, also tweeted that his test to diagnose the new coronavirus was negative.

Bolsonaro and his family members and aides, who accompanied him on his official trip to the US last weekend, are being monitored and tested after the confirmation that Communications Secretary Fábio Wajngarten was infected with the virus.

During his trip, Bolsonaro and his entourage met with a number of officials, including US President Donald Trump.



