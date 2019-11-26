Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Brandon Bochenski to return to Kazakhstan

    26 November 2019, 14:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The former captain of HC Barys Brandon Bochenski is set to return to the Kazakh capital on a special occasion, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Bochenski will help celebrate the 20 anniversary of Barys on December 1. He will attend the match the Kazakh side will play against HC Minsk.

    Also, Bochenski will hold an autograph sessions for multiple fans in Nur-Sultan at 2:00 pm on December 1

    «Hey Barys fans! This is Brandon Bochenski. I’ve missed you guys very, very much. I’m excited, I’m gonna be back in Nur-Sultan on December 1 to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of the team. So I hope to see everybody on the rink [at Barys Arena]. I’ll see you soon!» Bochenski addressed his Kazakhstani fans in a video.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan Hockey
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    2 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events