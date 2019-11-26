Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Brandon Bochenski to return to Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 November 2019, 14:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The former captain of HC Barys Brandon Bochenski is set to return to the Kazakh capital on a special occasion, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Bochenski will help celebrate the 20 anniversary of Barys on December 1. He will attend the match the Kazakh side will play against HC Minsk.

Also, Bochenski will hold an autograph sessions for multiple fans in Nur-Sultan at 2:00 pm on December 1

«Hey Barys fans! This is Brandon Bochenski. I’ve missed you guys very, very much. I’m excited, I’m gonna be back in Nur-Sultan on December 1 to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of the team. So I hope to see everybody on the rink [at Barys Arena]. I’ll see you soon!» Bochenski addressed his Kazakhstani fans in a video.

Kazakhstan   Hockey  
