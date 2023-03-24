Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), has partnered with Dubai-based chefs and restaurants and cafés from its «Proudly from Dubai» (PFD) network to launch the fourth edition of the Ramadan Recipes Guide, featuring 30 original recipes for 30 days.

As part of the collaborative initiative, Brand Dubai has collected and curated simple-to-prepare Ramadan recipes inspired by the menus of 10 outlets and 10 chefs to inspire culinary creativity among the community this Ramadan, WAM reports.

The initiative seeks to support members of the PFD network by raising their visibility and offering them a platform to connect with their audience in innovative ways.

Fatma Almulla, City Branding Executive at Brand Dubai, said, «We are extremely excited to launch another edition of the Ramadan Recipes Guide, which has now expanded in scope to feature recipes not only from restaurants and cafés from the PFD network but also from successful Dubai-based chefs who are extremely popular among Dubai’s food-loving community.

«Launched as an annual initiative, the Ramadan Recipes Guide seeks to showcase the creativity and culinary talent of our members while providing them with additional exposure among the public. Apart from highlighting the city's passion for culinary excellence, this initiative supports various entrepreneurs to contribute to the diverse and dynamic food scene in Dubai.»

The newly-launched guide, which provides delicious and traditional recipes for Iftar and Suhoor, celebrates Dubai's culinary diversity and unique cultural blend as well as its emergence as a gastronomic hub, she said.

Almulla added that many of the recipes featured in the guide this year are unique in their concept, with some blending traditional cuisines with modern twists and international flavours.

The recipes provide a detailed step-by-step guide for preparing scrumptious sweet and savoury dishes for the family, including starter plates, soups, salads, main courses, desserts, snacks and Suhoor meals. This year, the guide will also feature wholesome, nutritious recipes that are vegan and gluten-free.

The recipes appeal to a wide range of palates and are inspired by an eclectic diversity of cuisines including Mediterranean, Emirati, American, Italian, Mexican and Scandinavian.

Many of the recipes featured in the guide have been developed by celebrity chefs who have started their journey from Dubai and launched their own restaurants. The chefs, representing various nationalities, also have a huge social media following, with some even earning a Michelin star for their high-quality dishes.

«Proudly from Dubai» is an initiative of Brand Dubai that aims to tell local and global audiences the success stories of exciting and innovative homegrown businesses and talent.

It also seeks to tell the story of innovation and creativity shaping Dubai’s emerging business and entrepreneurial culture.



