Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Brain deceives us, building reality to simplify it - study

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 May 2023, 21:10
Brain deceives us, building reality to simplify it - study Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM Our brains deceive us: they don't faithfully reflect reality but construct it on the basis of what we have seen shortly before, making an average between what is happening before our eyes and what has happened in the past, according to a study by the Higher International Advanced Studies School of Trieste, published in the Journal of Neuroscience.

The phenomenon is due to the discrepancy between the brain's limited resources and the superabundance of stimuli that bombard our senses: this distortion in perception, in fact, reflects the brain's need to find regularity in the external world, making it more predictable and therefore easier to manage, ANSA reports.

In order to study the phenomenon, the researchers led by Michele Fornaciai asked a group of volunteers to observe on a computer screen groups of black and white dots presented in a very short sequence.

They thus observed that perception was actually conditioned by the images that had already been seen: «A group of objects was judged to be, for example, larger or more numerous than it actually was,» says Fornaciai, «depending on whether the participant had previously seen a larger or more numerous group of objects».

Further, the results indicate that the illusory perception is generated by the visual neurons, which combine the sensory information present with traces of past information.


Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan increased oil exports to Germany by 150% in April
Kazakhstan increased oil exports to Germany by 150% in April
Head of State receives winners of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
Head of State receives winners of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
German-Austrian research team identifies cause of post-COVID-19 syndrome
German-Austrian research team identifies cause of post-COVID-19 syndrome
Kazakh-German Institute of Engineering to accept first students
Kazakh-German Institute of Engineering to accept first students
40 Kazakhstani companies taking part in trade and economic mission in Xi’an
40 Kazakhstani companies taking part in trade and economic mission in Xi’an
Earthquake rocks Tajik-Afghan border
Earthquake rocks Tajik-Afghan border
Kazakh State Counselor holds Citizenship Commission sitting
Kazakh State Counselor holds Citizenship Commission sitting
Dozens feared dead as Cyclone Mocha wreaks havoc in Myanmar, Bangladesh
Dozens feared dead as Cyclone Mocha wreaks havoc in Myanmar, Bangladesh
Kazakhstan’s budget deficit at over KZT2.3trl in 2022
Kazakhstan’s budget deficit at over KZT2.3trl in 2022