    Brain-dead woman saves lives of 4 people in Almaty

    19 July 2023, 16:09

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM A 53-year-old woman, who died of ischemic stroke in Almaty, saved lives of for four people by becoming a donor for them, Kazinform reports.

    According to Chief of the Cardiovascular Surgery Unit Rustem Tuleutayev, the woman suffered second stroke which led to brain death.

    Her family decided to donate her organs to save the lives of four patients needing transplants.

    On July 13, her heart was transplanted to a 23-year-old man, suffering from a valvular heart disease. The surgery lasted for more than 6 hours. It was performed together with a brigade of the National Cardiac Surgery Center led by the country’s top cardiovascular surgeon Yury Pya.

    Her kidneys and liver were also transplanted to other patients.

    About 4,000 people are now waiting for organ transplants countrywide. Of them, 147 are on the waiting list for heart transplantation, according to the data provided by the Asfendiyarov National Medical University.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Almaty Regions Healthcare
