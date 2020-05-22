Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Brain-dead man’s organs save lives of five people

Alzhanova Raushan
22 May 2020, 14:44
Brain-dead man’s organs save lives of five people

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 30-year old brain-dead man helped five people when his organs were donated, this has been announced by board chairman of the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center Yuri Pya, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, the situation with organ transplantation is complicated due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

He informed that many countries have suspended organ transplant programs due to the very limited access to donor organs. Despite this situation, there are patients who are in critical condition. Transplantation of organs is the only alternative for treating serious illnesses such as heart failure, renal impairment, pulmonary disability, hepatic failure.

photo

Posthumous transplantation of donor organs was made in Kazakhstan on May 18. The donor had a rupture of aneurysm of the cerebral vessels. As a result, severe massive hemorrhage occurred.

According to Yuri Pya, the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center performed the donor’s heart and lung transplantation surgeries. The donor’s kidneys were transplanted to two patients. A liver was given to another patient in the city of Almaty.

photo

Thus, the noble gesture by the donor’s family saved lives of 5 people.

photo


