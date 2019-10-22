Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Boy struck by unlicensed hit-and-run driver in Almaty

Alzhanova Raushan
22 October 2019, 09:10
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An unlicensed driver knocked down a 7-year-old child and fled the scene of the accident, the Kazinform correspondent reports.

The traffic accident took place on October 19 in the Shugyla microdistrict, Almaty.

The driver of a Volkswagen car hit a boy, born in 2012, who was running across the carriageway in the wrong place. The driver did not stop to investigate and took off leaving the boy on the road. The child was rushed to a hospital.

Police officers detained the suspect without delay. The detainee is a 31-year-old resident of Kaskelen town.

His vehicle was put into a specialized penalty parking. The investigation is underway.

