    Boy in Turkistan region invents smart school bag

    18 July 2023, 12:58

    TURKISTAN. KAZIFNORM A school student from Turkistan has invented a remotely-operated smart schoolbag, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Enlightenment.

    Aituar Sovetbek, who is studying at Tortkul school, says the idea of creating a smart schoolbag leaped in his mind a year ago. The boy got into a road accident and underwent a serious surgery. Doctors prohibited him to lift any objects, including books and other school supplies. So, the boy found a way out of the situation.

    «Because of health problems, I cannot attend a school. I need someone who will help me carry my schoolbag. My family members are always busy at work. So, I thought about a remotely-operated schoolbag. It is made of plastic. My classmates help me carry it on stairs,» Aituar says.

    The boy plans to upgrade his invention. His mother helps him in design works.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Education Kazakhstan Turkestan region
