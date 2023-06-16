Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Boy from Kostanay becomes youngest World Chess Championships medalist

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 June 2023, 19:43
Boy from Kostanay becomes youngest World Chess Championships medalist Photo: Chess Academy of Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Seven-year-old Iman Nabiyev from the Kazakh city of Kostanay becomes the youngest World Chess Championships medalist, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Iman claimed silver at the World Chess Championships held in Batumi, Georgia, bringing together 450 chess players aged between 8-18 from 35 countries.

The youngest World Chess Championships medalist is being trained by Daulet Zhakanov at the Chess Academy in the city of Kostanay. In just over two years, Iman has achieved such impressive results.

photo

«It was a tough competition… There were no easy rivals. Each round was a fight,» said Iman’s trainer Daulet Zhakanov.

«The last blitz round with the American was the toughest,» says Iman.

Iman won gold in the 2022 Asian Chess Championships in blitz under the category of 7 years, as well as bronze in classical chess, receiving the title of master candidate.

photo
photo

Sport   Kazakhstan   Chess  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts