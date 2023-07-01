Go to the main site
    Boy dies from snake bite in Almaty region

    1 July 2023, 07:25

    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM A 9-year-old boy died from a snake bite in a hospital in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    As the regional healthcare department informed, the boy was brought to the Kegen district’s hospital in a severe condition on June 27, at 01:31pm, after being bitten by a snake.

    «The child underwent a detoxification therapy in the intensive care unit with anti-venom injected twice,» officials from the healthcare department said.

    A multi-disciplinary discussion with the participation of doctors from Almaty Children’s Regional Clinical Hospital, Children’s Emergency Care Centre, anesthesiologists, resuscitators, and toxicologists was held.

    «The boy underwent all required treatment as per the clinical protocol. Unfortunately, despite the timely treatment, he died on June 29,» the officials added.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Almaty region Incidents Kazakhstan
