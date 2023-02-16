Boy bitten by dog in extremely critical condition in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM An 8-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after a dog attack in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

The other day two children were rushed to the regional hospital after the dog attack. One of them was hospitalized with traumatic shock, head and leg lacerations. He is staying in extremely critical condition in the intensive care unit ward. The boy underwent emergency surgeries.

Another boy was administered a rabies shot and provided primary care. He is staying at home now.

This year 32 children sought for medical assistance at the regional hospital after dog attacks so far.