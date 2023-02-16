Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Boy bitten by dog in extremely critical condition in Atyrau

16 February 2023, 17:09
Boy bitten by dog in extremely critical condition in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM An 8-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after a dog attack in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

The other day two children were rushed to the regional hospital after the dog attack. One of them was hospitalized with traumatic shock, head and leg lacerations. He is staying in extremely critical condition in the intensive care unit ward. The boy underwent emergency surgeries.

Another boy was administered a rabies shot and provided primary care. He is staying at home now.

This year 32 children sought for medical assistance at the regional hospital after dog attacks so far.


Related news
Greece declares 3 days of national mourning in wake of deadly train crash
Теги:
Incidents    Atyrau  
Read also
2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
ANSA: Weekend road-accident death toll 195 so far this year
6 kids killed in road accidents in Aktobe region since Jan
Little child drowns in a river in Turkistan region
At least 32 dead in northern Greece train collision
11 killed, 10 injured in head-on collision in India's Chhattisgarh
Emergencies Ministry announces condition of helicopter crash survivors
Kazaviaspas helicopter crash: Families of victims to be paid monthly allowances
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January

News